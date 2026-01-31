Dr. Robert Dorfman Arrives At The Spa by Equinox Hotels

At Equinox Hotels, the pursuit of peak performance doesn’t end in the gym—it extends seamlessly into the spa. Long celebrated for its clinical approach to wellness, The Spa by Equinox Hotels continues to blur the line between medical-grade innovation and five-star indulgence with the launch of its newest offering: the BioRegenesis Collection. Created in collaboration with Beverly Hills aesthetic and regenerative medicine physician Dr. Robert Dorfman, the BioRegenesis Collection introduces a new era of results-focused skincare to the luxury hospitality space.

Unlike traditional spas that prioritize pampering over progress, The Spa by Equinox Hotels operates as a performance lab for skin and body. Treatments are designed with intention, using advanced technologies to deliver visible change. BioRegenesis builds on that foundation, integrating cutting-edge dermatological techniques with the spa’s signature high-touch experience.

The collection includes two facials tailored for those seeking immediate impact and long-term improvement. The BioRegenesis 90 Facial + Oxylight is the most comprehensive option, combining microneedling, salmon DNA infusion, microcurrent stimulation, ultrasound, LED therapy and a Glutathione Beauty Booster IV shot from the Clean Market IV Drip Lounge. The result is skin that appears lifted, luminous, and resilient—paired with a $500 gift certificate toward a personalized visit at Dr. Dorfman’s West Chelsea New York City clinic ($700 for Equinox Club members). For a more condensed yet equally potent experience, the 60-minute BioRegenesis Facial delivers targeted microneedling, salmon DNA infusion, and cooling cryotherapy to boost collagen production and restore clarity in just one hour.