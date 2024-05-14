Summer Skin School With Dr. Dendy Engelman

View the gallery

It comes as no surprise that over the summer, patients clamor to see their beloved dermatologist for a seasonal tune-up. “Summer typically means more time spent socializing, traveling and showing off skin, so we see an influx of patients coming in looking for lifting, firming and sculpting treatments,” says top board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman.

The New York City dermatologist, who works out of the Shafer Clinic at 535 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, talks to DuJour about the latest technologies she’s employing on her clients.

Injectables

Shafer Clinic was one of the first practices to offer patients Skinvive by Juvéderm, the first product of its kind. Allergan Aesthetics’ Skinvive is a hyaluronic acid (HA) intradermal microdroplet injection, or injectable skin hydrator. Juvéderm Volux XC, the thickest filler on the market, is used for jawline augmentation and is a huge game changer for men and women who want a more supported jawline as it mimics bone. “Fillers are a popular and effective method of non-invasively sculpting and restoring volume to areas of the face,” says Dr. Engelman. “There is no downtime and the results can last up to six months, so this is a great treatment to do at the start of summer, for results that can be enjoyed all season long. Skinvive by Juvéderm is an innovative injectable that helps improve the skin’s smoothness and moisture retention with beautiful results. Volux is an excellent solution for many patients who wish to define their jawline.”

Emface

If you’re looking for a natural-looking lift, Emface is a surgery-free, zero-downtime treatment option that targets aging and muscle loss in the face. Muscle mass decreases by approximately 3–8 percent per decade after age 30, which can affect the definition and contours of the face. Emface focuses on strengthening, toning and rebuilding the muscles beneath the skin. It also helps improve the skin’s overall structure and definition for a plumper, more youthful-looking appearance. On average, patients saw a 92 percent improvement in facial volume. The latest Emface applicator, designed for the area below the chin, helps further target and tone the more stubborn areas of the face for a more defined and contoured appearance. “I recommend patients do four 30-minute sessions over a four-week period,” says Dr. Engelman. “Patients love this treatment because they can see a visible difference in the way the forehead, cheeks and corners of the mouth are lifted and firmer after each session. Emface also has long-lasting results because the electromagnetic and radiofrequency stimulation boosts the body’s own collagen and elastin production.”

Exion

Exion is a game-changing head-to-toe skin treatment featuring four unique applicators, including microneedling radiofrequency (RF), a face and body applicator for addressing skin laxity and the popular Emfemme 360 applicator for intimate health. The innovative microneedling RF applicator penetrates deep into the skin to maximize collagen and elastin production, while having minimal downtime. The device also has a hyaluronic acid face applicator that stimulates the skin’s natural HA production and restores volume, hydration and skin elasticity. This is a great option for those who are looking to replenish their HA levels and improve the plumpness of the skin. “Exion is a favored treatment because it’s non-invasive and utilizes multiple modalities to improve skin’s hydration and firmness all over the body,” says Dr. Engelman. “We are able to easily customize a patient’s Exion treatment based on their individual goals.”