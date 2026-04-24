Spring is Blooming at Rockefeller Center

For the second time, Van Cleef & Arpels has brought Spring is Blooming to Rockefeller Center. Building on a cherished tradition of vibrant spring installations in New York since 2022, the Maison once again invites visitors of New York City to immerse themselves in a world where nature’s vitality and artistic grace intertwine. This year, Van Cleef & Arpels called on the creativity of French artist Charlotte Gastaut to conceive a new blooming décor, offering a stroll through immersive greenery. “The arrival of Spring is a moment of profound renewal and inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels,” saysvHelen King, president and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels Americas. “With Spring is Blooming, we are thrilled to once again transform Rockefeller Center into a vibrant tapestry of nature’s artistry, beautifully brought to life through the imaginative vision of Charlotte Gastaut. We take great pride in this opportunity to enchant our neighbors, visitors and friends this season.” Guests will discover an immersive world beginning with an exquisite grand entrance gate leading through the Channel Gardens down to the Rink. Installations upon this journey are a bridge overlooking a serene lake with seating, all thoughtfully curated to invite visitors to enjoy a moment of respite. Surrounding the Rink is a takeover of Rockefeller Center’s iconic flags with the whimsical work of Gastaut, transforming them into a Van Cleef & Arpels story of flora and fauna. A rich array of engaging activities designed for all generations will occur throughout the three weekends of this installation. Van Cleef & Arpels will host live contemporary dance performances, children’s storybook readings, poetry readings, live paintings and photography vignettes that will be animated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On May 1, Top of the Rock Observation Deck will host a live contemporary dance performance where visitors will enjoy unparalleled, 360- degree views of the New York City skyline. Spring-themed surprises and delights for visitors will also be offered during open hours while supplies last, including soon-to-be announced integrations from a selection of beloved Rockefeller Center vendors. “We are delighted to partner with Van Cleef & Arpels to transform Rockefeller Center into an immersive garden, infusing the beauty of spring into one of the most iconic places in the world and building on our legacy of brilliant public art,” says EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer and head of Rockefeller Center.