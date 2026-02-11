Room Request! Four Seasons Anguilla

Nestled in the heart of the Caribbean, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla stands as a tropical haven for travelers seeking barefoot luxury, pristine beaches and warm island hospitality. Set between the sparkling shores of Barnes Bay and Meads Bay, the 35-acre beachfront resort showcases turquoise water and powder-soft sand. With 1,000 feet of white-sand beach, guests are surrounded from all sides by the natural beauty of the Caribbean. With three pools (one for adults and two for families) and a dedicated, fully supervised Kids for All Seasons facility featuring arts and crafts, treasure hunts, nature walks and cooking classes, there is entertainment for travelers of all ages and types.

The resort features 181 stylish accommodations—including guest rooms, suites, villas, townhomes and private residences—designed by Kelly Wearstler Interior Design. Five distinct dining experiences invite guests to savor the flavors of Anguilla, each inspired by the island’s rich culinary heritage and international flavors: Café Nai, signature restaurant Salt, Mexican-inspired oceanfront boite Lima Limon, Bamboo Bar & Grill—beloved for its beach bites, and the iconic Sunset Lounge, known for having the best sunset view in all of Anguilla.

At the 8,100-square-foot spa, guests can indulge in signature treatments such as the Double Rainbow Facial or the Rainbow Island Couples Ritual. Guests are also invited to take advantage of complimentary non-motorized water sports, including snorkeling, stand-up paddleboarding, Hobie Cats, and single and double kayaks. The sports pavilion offers tennis courts, along with basketball, rock climbing and other high-energy activities.

DuJour spoke with the property’s director of rooms, Patrick Bails, discover what makes the Four Seasons Anguilla so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The five-bedroom Oceanfront Villa

What makes it so special?

It is positioned on the farthest edge of the resort grounds to offer maximum privacy and uninterrupted panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Guests love that it feels completely removed from the rest of the world while still being just steps from the iconic Barnes Bay Beach, giving them unparalleled beachfront access. Every bedroom is oriented toward the ocean, offering incredible views from nearly every room, and many layouts feature outdoor showers and outdoor dining areas that make the most of Anguilla’s warm breezes. Guests also appreciate thoughtful conveniences such as their own private pool, access to the beach, and a private golf cart, making it effortless to explore the resort. And with the support of a dedicated Residential Assistant, available to coordinate everything from meals to in-residence experiences, the stay in these incredible villas feel personalized from start to finish.

What is the nightly room rate for this suite?

From $9,000

What is your favorite design element on property?

My favorite design element has to be our newly renovated Salt restaurant, which reopened after a complete redesign by Farouki Farouki. At the center of the room sits a striking bar that acts as the focal point, anchoring the entire space and drawing guests into the heart of the restaurant. The room unfolds around sweeping, panoramic ocean views, with 180 degrees of uninterrupted Caribbean horizon, thanks to the restaurant’s waterfront positioning. One of the details I love most is the artistic craftsmanship woven throughout the space, including a large-scale mural and hand‑carved elements that celebrate local culture and the island’s natural textures.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

One of our Penthouses. We have several, each with its own unique layout, but they all share the same defining quality: jaw‑dropping views that stretch from the blue of the private plunge pool straight out to the blue of the Caribbean Sea and sky. These Penthouses sit four stories up above the coastline, creating an elevated, almost floating perspective over Meads Bay. The outdoor spaces are sweeping, with expansive terraces designed for lounging by the oversized plunge pools, dining by the outdoor grills, and simply taking in the horizon.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Because the resort is perched on a dramatic bluff along the island’s northwestern shore, the views are cinematic from every angle; cliffside, beachside and everywhere in between. This positioning also gives us one of the most spectacular sunset outlooks on the entire island, with our Sunset Lounge perfectly situated above Barnes Bay to catch the sky at its most vibrant.

What a special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

One of the greatest advantages of staying with us isn’t something listed on a menu or activity sheet—it’s our people. Because Anguilla is a small, close‑knit island, our staff truly knows the community. That means we can craft deeply local itineraries, from beach bars only locals frequent to hidden coastal lookouts, the best dishes at neighborhood spots, right down to a peaceful, secluded beach known only to islanders.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We’re especially proud to celebrate 10 years as a Four Seasons this year. The resort officially opened as a Four Seasons in October 2016, and marking a decade of hospitality on one of the most spectacular coastlines in the Caribbean is a milestone that means a great deal to us.