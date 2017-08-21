Italian accessory house Bulgari is partnering with luxury shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood for a backpack, clutch and cross-body collaboration reinterpreting the classic Bulgari Serpenti Forever bag. Says Kirkwood of the partnership, “Even though we’re very different companies, we have quite a few similarities—the unexpected use of color, the quite graphic nature, the bold patterns.” Bella Hadid will star in the campaign, shot by Terry Richardson. The exclusive collection hits stores on September 1.

Main image: Serpenti Forever Bag, $2,800, BULGARI X NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD, bulgari.com.