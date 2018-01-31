On February 5 and 6, the new 52 Wooster Penthouse in New York City will house a trunk show to raise funds for the Moyer Foundation, an organization that helps children and families affected by grief and addiction. Presented by the organization’s founder Karen Phelps Moyer and real estate agent Claudia Saez Fromm, in partnership with Corcoran and New York Life and sponsored by DamianiNY, the luxury trunk show will feature brands like Abi Ferrin, DamianiNY, Bandier and Trish McEvoy. Sales will benefit a range of issues addressed by the Moyer Foundation, from children coping with the death of a loved one to possible substance abuse in households. The organization also provides scholarships to two summer camps–Camp Erin and Came Mariposa– at which children experience a transformational weekend of healing.

To help families in need, stop by 52 Wooster from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., February 5 and 6 only.

Main image credit: Instagram.com