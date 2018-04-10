Bruce Deifik is about to bring Las Vegas–style glamour and gaming to Atlantic City. In time for the summer season, he will open Ocean Resort Casino Atlantic City in the property formerly known as Revel. With his Sin City savvy and years of experience, Deifik is sure to lend the East Coast vacation spot a level gaming and amenities normally associated with Las Vegas. “All the properties in Vegas—I have seen them all and know everything behind them. This is a property designed just like those, but better,” Deifik says.

Deifik is founder, president and chief executive officer of Integrated Properties, Inc., and handles acquisition, development, asset management, and property management. Those properties have included such assets as the Hyatt Grand Champions Resort in Palm Springs as well as numerous prominent office and retail centers in the Denver and Phoenix metropolitan areas.

His Las Vegas expertise is the result of serving as president and chief operating officer of the Greenspun Corporation, headquartered in Henderson, NV, which maintains a presence in real estate, media, communications, travel and tourism, gaming and technology.

Atlantic City has seen its ups and downs over the last few decades. When Revel opened in 2012, the economy was still in recovery—compounded by the fact that the property itself had some flaws. “The problem with Revel was that it was hard to get around, it was hard to find places, and it was nonsmoking. With Ocean Resort Casino there won’t be any confusion with getting around or limitations on what you can do.”

Currently the property is working to add sports betting to the region, which would come with a 24-hour players lounge. Other highlights include golf simulators offering pros and amateurs alike their hole-in-one fix, and an outdoor deck offering ocean and boardwalk views.

At 1,399 rooms, Deifik says the casino will employ between 2,500 and 3,000 people. “You’re on the beach, boardwalk and ocean,” Deifik says, “making Ocean Resort Casino stand out from the rest of the properties in AC.”

Main image credit: Kim Tyler