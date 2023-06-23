Room Request! Ibiza Gran Hotel

Discerning travelers should check out the Ibiza Gran Hotel this summer, a unique haven and serene sanctuary located on the buzzy Spanish island. The independently owned five-star hotel offers five award-winning restaurants (standouts include La Gaia by Óscar Molina, Cipriani and Zuma), the only casino on Ibiza, nightlife venue Club Chinois (featuring up and coming DJs from around the world), two pools and a spa. The hotel’s minimal design sets it apart from its competitors that often boast a more classic beachy Mediterranean aesthetic. Upon arrival, you’ll enter into the expansive and bright lobby, grand yet welcoming and warm. Mirrors, leather, woods and marble are some of the design features on property and the hotel is undergoing a refresh which will incorporate lighter woods contrasted against dark leather accents.

The hotel is home to 189 contemporary, loft-style suites boasting exceptional views of the Bay of Ibiza, Dalt Vila and Formentera. The suites have a large bedroom, spacious living room, terrace, heated infinity pool and whirlpool. There are also Grand Suites which include a living room for entertaining, a full bar, walk in closet, two bathrooms, one with soaking tub as well as large balconies that overlook the town and picturesque main pools of the hotel (they also include private Bentley transfers from the airport). While you won’t be disappointed by the in-room dining offerings, breakfast at the hotel’s main restaurant is worth waking up for. Bread, made in-house daily, freshly-carved jamon and an omelette station that will prepare any eggs you want. The hotel prides itself on creating new and exciting memories for their guests, even those who come annually. You’ll find the menu ever changing with Michelin-starred chefs flown in to create culinary adventures unlike anywhere else in Ibiza. The tasting experience of the hotel’s Michelin-starred La Gaia by Óscar Molina is transportive, with ingredients sourced locally to highlight the agricultural beauty of the island.

DuJour spoke with the property’s communications and creative director, Jenny Nerman, to discover what makes it so special

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Gran Suite Dalt Vila

What makes it so special?

It’s one of our largest and most exceptional suites, and also considered one of the most decadent and sought-after suites across the entire island. It was recently renovated as a custom project by Spanish interior designer Sandra Tarruella. The luxurious 1,600-square-foot loft overlooks the bay and Formentera with unmatched views of the Mediterranean. It includes a large bedroom, spacious living room, dining area, cocktail bar and wine cellar and a 1,900 square-foot terrace with a heated infinity pool, outdoor jacuzzi and solarium with an olive tree.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $7,000.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Ibiza has long been renowned for its festivities, but we take pride in our efforts that have put the island on the map for its epicurean excellence. In the midst of the white island’s culinary evolution, our flagship restaurant, La Gaia by Óscar Molina, was recently awarded a Michelin star, making us the first hotel on the island to receive this accolade.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

I love the Superior Pool Suites because of their unbeatable views of Dalt Vila and private terraces with infinity pools. Two large windows bring the Mediterranean sunshine in all day long.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The more than 400 pieces of original artwork that adorns our walls, lobby, suites and Open Spa are truly all exceptional. My favorite is the wire sculpture jellyfish, a gorgeous, ethereal piece created specifically for La Gaia restaurant by the artist Katrin Kirk.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Guests staying in our Gran Suites receive a bespoke pajama set in their room. There’s also the option to have your initials embroidered. It’s just one example of the many personalized touches we offer at the hotel.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

For over two years, under the direction of ABA Art Contemporani, 28 contemporary artists from across the world worked intensively on our art collection. In total, Ibiza Gran Hotel is home to a stunning collection of over 400 pieces made up of vibrant, colorful, and exhilarating work featuring a diversity of styles, techniques and media. The collection changes annually and revolves around five elements–earth, air, life, water and sky. Private champagne tours can be arranged.