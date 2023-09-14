Emirates Unveils Its Premium Economy Class

View the gallery

These days, with airline prices soaring, travelers want flexible and economical options from carriers. Enter Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, which has created a new premium economy class, now available in four U.S. markets including New York, San Francisco, Houston and Los Angeles for long-haul flights on its double-decker A380 aircrafts. With this new option, Emirates now offers four distinct classes to choose from on select A380 routes (first, business, premium economy and economy). This new 56-seat cabin offers luxurious seats, more legroom and service to rival many airlines’ business class offerings. Think wood paneling, 19.5 inch-wide, cream-colored leather seats with 6-way adjustable headrests, a pitch of up to 40 inches and an 8-inche recline, a side cocktail table and complimentary amenity kits. Food and beverage offerings include a welcome drink in fine glassware, gourmet meals served on china with stainless steel cutlery and a linen napkin. Each seat has a 13.3” screen, one of the largest in its class, to enjoy 5,000 channels of music, movies, television, news and other content. This is just the start of Emirates’ premium economy ambitions as the carrier has heavily invested in this class, part of a $200 billion refurbishment. The entire refit program is expected to be complete by 2025 with over 4,000 premium economy seats installed across its fleet.