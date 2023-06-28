Traveling With Family Made Easy This Summer

Traveling with family is memorable, but it can be daunting and stressful. To allow travelers more time spent on enjoyment and less on planning, Auberge Resorts Collection has introduced a new program that makes it seamless to book a family vacation this summer. Camp Auberge is a series of expertly-crafted, multi-day itineraries that touch upon the nostalgia of summer vacation and encourage families to get outside in nature and immersed into the local destination. These itineraries have been designed with multiple generations in mind and can be tailored as desired.

Thanks to Auberge’s recent expansion in Europe, the curated itineraries make it especially easy for families with kids to travel to France and Greece. In the idyllic French countryside, Domaine des Etangs welcomes guests to experience the beauty of nature, art and a slower pace with a four-day itinerary in charming Massignac. Upon arrival, a family bike ride through the grounds provides a sense of place. The 13th century château and traditional farmhouse cottages, which range from two-to-five bedrooms, immerse all generations in history and an unrivaled collection of art. Family dinner can be served on the patio of your own private home overlooking the countryside or at the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant, Dyades. Outdoors, all ages will delight in a picnic in a rowboat, playing tennis on the floating court, touring the on-site farm and picking fresh fruit off the orchard trees.

Santorini is as enchanting as it gets and an ideal destination for families spending time in the Greek Islands. Layered into the cliffside with views of the Aegean Sea, Grace Hotel has a four-day itinerary for the ultimate Santorini experience. Days begin with sunrise yoga and end with decadent meals at Varoulko, helmed by Michelin-awarded chef Lefteris Lazarou. Set off on a private yacht tour and jet ski safari, or kayak to magnificent caves and even scuba dive into the caldera of a volcano. On land, discover tucked-away wineries and horseback ride to the Black Beach of Vlychada.

Beyond Europe, the beaches of Mexico are always a good idea. In the Riviera Maya, Etéreo’s six-day itinerary jumps into adventure with a scenic flight to a hidden archaeological gem in the middle of the jungle. Set sail with the whole family to explore the surrounding turquoise waters and Great Mayan Reef before celebrating local heritage and culinary traditions with an Abuela Dinner. On the West Coast, spend seven days, packed full of seaside leisure and simple pleasures, in Los Cabos at Esperanza. Witness a magical sunset while glamping on the beach, followed by a three-course full-moon dinner in a private cabana. Families can all stay together in a multi-room villa and participate in pickleball clinics, a round of golf or mountain hikes.

For those who prefer to stay domestic, families can explore California’s countryside with an interactive landscape photography class courtesy of Stanly Ranch, partake in a Bavarian pretzel making class at the Austrian-inspired mountain retreat, Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley, set sail from Newport Harbor on a former America’s Cup winning sailboat and try your hand at oyster shucking at The Vanderbilt in Rhode Island. Of course, dining together is always something to look forward to. To make meals more memorable, Auberge Resorts Collection is also offering complimentary dining for children, ages ten and under, for breakfast, lunch and dinner all summer.