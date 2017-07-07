NorthPark Center has made a name by attracting in-demand retailers, and its recent additions are no exception to the rule. Rebecca Taylor arrived in Texas this April with a romantic, swoon-worthy boutique where the designer’s floaty dresses, sportswear and jeans are displayed amid blush plaster walls and a glittering, mirror-flecked marble floor. Those who prefer a more rugged take on luxury need only travel a short distance to the latest Texas outpost of Detroit-based lifestyle brand Shinola, which is stocked with a full array of American-built watches, jewelry, leather goods, stationery, bikes and gadgets like the Runwell hi-fi turntable. In conjunction with its June reopening in a luxurious new space, Coach will unveil an on-site “craftsmanship bar” offering complimentary leather cleaning, monogramming, repairs and other services emphasizing the brand’s focus on workmanship.

Expect the boutique to be stocked with its share of covetable accessories, including the new 1941 Bandit handbag in pebble leather and exotic skin editions of the Dinkier Link cross-body clutch and Rogue Link tote. Lastly, each Aesop apothecary is custom-designed for its location. While specifics of its NorthPark debut are hush-hush, the boutique—which opens this season—will carry the brand’s extensive collection of carefully formulated hair, skin and bath balms—plus a unique “Texas kit” of unisex travel toiletries emblazoned with Davy Crockett’s storied quote: “You may all go to Hell, and I will go to Texas.”