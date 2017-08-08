View the gallery

Hugely successful, the sixth annual Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink raised nearly $2 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) on August 6, 2017. Even more impressively, since its inception, the event has raised nearly $8 million for BCRF to advance groundbreaking breast cancer research. Hosted by television and radio host extraordinaire Ryan Seacrest, the two-part summer event began with a morning paddle race at Haven’s Beach in Sag Harbor. Some notable participants included Jimmy Buffett and Katie Lee. The race was followed by a sunset bash at Fairview in Bridgehampton, where more than 550 guests danced to the tunes of the event headliner and world-renowned musician and producer DJ Questlove. Other party highlights included an interactive de GRISOGONO candy bar, a Kendra Scott gifting station and an auction displaying one-of-a-kind custom surf and paddle boards. The event attracted star-studded guests like Tracy Anderson, Candace Bushnell, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Jennifer Fisher, Jon and Lizzie Tisch, and more.