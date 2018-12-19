DuJour Celebrates Winter Cover Star Felicity Jones

View the gallery

This Monday night, DuJour Publisher Jason Binn along with Whispering Angel and Paul Chevalier celebrated winter cover star Felicity Jones at Manhattan’s Catch Roof NYC. The magazine’s winter issue features the On the Basis of Sex actress donning styles from Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and more, captured by famed photographer Mark Seliger.

At the star-studded New York City cover party, the Oscar-nominated actress chose a simple white tea-length gown and silver heels and gave interviews with Extra, Daily Mail and more. Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres and sipped champagne throughout the night. Notable attendees included Mark Seliger, Sanjay Hathiramani, Nick DiMaggio, Brooke Bond, Gretchen Rouillard and others.

While this year marks the 25th anniversary of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, Jones stars opposite Armie Hammer in the upcoming Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On the Basis of Sex, in theaters on December 25.

