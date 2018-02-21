We all have our favorite shampoos, conditioners, serums and sprays. From a brand’s packaging to quality of product, you’re always looking to have the best for your hair. But, to say that a top-selling hair product works for you and hundreds of other women is a bit of a stretch. As a unique individual with a unique set of hairs on your head, there might not be a one-size-fits all product for you.

Function of Beauty embraces a person’s hair personality and has created a product to celebrate exactly that: individualized haircare. Starting with a hair quiz, Function of Beauty gathers all the details of your hair from texture to thickness. You highlight five of your top goals for your hair ranging from hydration, anti-frizz, color treatment, strengthening and more. Add in your personal preferences like scent and color and the chemists at Function of Beauty take it from there. The chemists have perfected an algorithm to convert each hair profile into a formula made with specific amounts of each key ingredient. There is an infinite number of formulas with no formula created twice.

Starting on February 21, you can make an appointment at the SoHo headquarters to enjoy the experience first-hand.

Beginning with a handful of employees and bottling every shampoo and conditioner by hand, the founder–and MIT graduate–has grown his follicle empire into an uber-personalized operation with a Stateside facility along with the recent addition of bottling products at their headquarters in SoHo. With the desire to celebrate each person’s individuality, Function of Beauty is revolutionizing the haircare industry with vegan, cruelty-free and paraben, sulfate and toxin-free products.

Choose from 8oz or 16oz bottles, or one of each depending on how much shampoo and conditioner you use. The kit includes your personalized regimen card, pumps for your bottles and of course, your name on it all because, it’s made just for you.

Opening Day: Wednesday, February 21st

Operating Hours: Thursday – Sunday from 12-4pm

Time: By appointment only at functionofbeauty.com.

Location: Function of Beauty Lab | 355 W Broadway, 4th Fl (between Broome + Grand St)