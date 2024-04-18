Room Request! Smyth Tribeca

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Eric Foley to discover what makes it so special

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Deluxe Corner King rooms 210, 310, 410 and 510.

What makes it so special?

Floor to ceiling windows. Waking up or winding down with panoramic views of the city skyline is a unique experience that adds to the allure of staying in these rooms. Whether it’s watching the sunrise over the skyscrapers or seeing the city lights twinkle at night, the views from these rooms are sure to leave a lasting impression. New York hotel rooms are typically known to be very small. These rooms are designed to be generously spacious, providing guests with plenty of room to stretch out and relax. The extra space allows for more comfort and freedom of movement, making your stay more enjoyable.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $500

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Smyth is spelled with a Y because we are at the nexus of Hudson and West Broadway. The shape of the streets makes a y shape…which is why Smyth is spelled the way it is.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Penthouse Suite. It’s 1,200 square feet with a 800-square-foot terrace with stunning views that look right uptown to the Empire State Building. There is surround-sound music and a large dining and living room space for intimate in-suite events

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Champagne at check in!

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The fireplace in Galerie Bar. Get cozy on the sinuous 1960s Cloverleaf sofa; it’s the perfect spot for a pre-dinner meet up or night cap.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Art lovers will love the rotating photography collection including iconic shots of Andy Warhol, James Dean and Marilyn Monroe with Humphrey Bogart and Clifton Webb with a handful more shots from film sets such as One-Eyed Jacks and The Seven Year Itch.