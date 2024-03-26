Suite Reyad Launches A Haircare Collection

Colorists Reyad Fritas and his wife and business partner, Jax Williard Fritas, with popular hair salons in New York City and Aspen, have launched Suite Reyad’s first haircare collection. The duo have created five products: The Shampoo and The Conditioner, each available for fine and normal hair and thick and coarse hair, and The Cure, a pack of six weekly booster serums for dry or damaged hair. “After two years of testing, especially on clients with a lot of hair damage, we finally have something that allows us to say: ‘This will help,’” says Fritas, whose clientele includes Imaan Hammam and Nina Garcia. Made in New York and sourced in France, the all-natural, vegan line, which is free of sulfates, phosphates and parabens, is color- and heat-safe and full of healthy growth-stimulating ingredients such as organic date seed oil. “It was important for us to make a professional-quality product with a great scent,” says Fritas, who worked with a French perfumer who’s worked with Byredo and Le Labo. “We didn’t make any sacrifices,” says Williard Fritas.