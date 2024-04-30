Laura Dern Collaborates With Roger Vivier On A Short Film

Roger Vivier has collaborated with Academy Award-winning actress and author, Laura Dern, on the “Vivier Express Travelling Icons” series: whimsical short films, imagined by creative director Gherardo Felloni, to celebrate the maison’s iconic designs in unexpected narratives. For the project, Felloni tapped frequent collaborators Italian director Nicolangelo Gelormini, screenwriter Andrea Danese and Studio Paura. “It’s such a delight to see my friendship with Roger Vivier and Gherardo Felloni blossom into a new project that combines my craft of acting with my love of fashion. The Vivier Express is such a playful concept that reinterprets so many cinematic tropes with humor and style.” In this inaugural episode, set against a backdrop of enchanting landscapes, Dern’s character embodies the essence of the Viv’ Choc handbag, a quintessential accessory that mirrors her own timeless elegance and allure. As the train rattles through cinematic vignettes, each frame captures the craftsmanship and innovation of Roger Vivier and reflects the incomparable charm of Laura Dern’s presence on screen. “It feels natural to communicate Roger Vivier’s aesthetic through cinema given the house’s historic connection to Hollywood and the world of French and European cinema that began with Belle de Jour,” says Felloni. “Laura Dern is an actress with a rare charisma, and I am obsessed by the David Lynch films she has acted in, so she has often been an inspiration for me. I am extremely honoured that she decided to collaborate with Roger Vivier on this project highlighting the maison’s icons.”