Roger Vivier Returns To Its Roots

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Roger Vivier has opened a new Paris flagship at 20 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, which represents a key location for the accessories label. Close to the site of Roger Vivier’s first atelier on rue Royale, which opened in 1937, the new boutique reinforces the brand’s historic connection to the neighborhood. Spanning over two floors, it is the largest Roger Vivier boutique worldwide. The opening follows the recent inauguration of Maison Vivier on rue de l’Université. Together, the two spaces define a complementary presence in Paris, with Maison Vivier dedicated to creation, heritage and culture. Conceived as both a retail space and a reflection of Roger Vivier’s aesthetic language, the new boutique brings together architecture, design and craftsmanship in a setting that balances precision with atmosphere. A monumental staircase and flooring in Pierre de la Croix-Huyart establishes a strong French identity from the outset, walls in cream and mother-of-pearl stucco, developed exclusively for the Maison by a Tuscan artisan, interact with the custom pink Pierre Frey wallpaper creating a subtle contrast of tones and textures.

The space is defined by a careful layering of materials—velvet, bouclé, suede and lacquered finishes—combined with polished and satin metals. Furnishings and decorative elements contribute to a richly layered yet coherent environment: pieces by Hervé Van der Straeten, B&B Italia and Knoll are set alongside Louis XIV and XVI antiques, modernist lighting and art. These include lithographs by Picasso and Poliakoff, a work by René Gruau, as well as original sketches and collages by Roger Vivier. A bespoke Volabile chandelier by Christel Sadde, interpreted by the artist with the silhouette of a Vivier shoe, anchors the entrance. Central to the client experience is a focus on Roger Vivier’s bespoke services, expressed through the introduction of Atelier Vivier, the Maison’s made-to-order offering.