Unlock A Winter Of Adventures With Mountain Collective

For some, travel means ticking boxes on a map. For others, it’s a calling, the pull to explore a variety of landscapes. And for skiers, it is about getting to the best snow, and the best terrain all within one season, thus why the Mountain Collective was created for that traveler and ultimate adventurer. The pass is a way to move through the world’s most celebrated peaks with ease and intention, 27 unique destinations that define what skiing and riding can be, from the jagged drama of the Alps to the quiet depth of a powder day in Japan. Resorts on the Mountain Collective pass include Aspen, Jackson Hole, Alta, Big Sky, Lake Louise in Canada and Niseko, Japan.

“The Mountain Collective pass was designed for the true traveler, the skier or rider who sees adventure as a passport, not a destination,” says Todd Brunette, CEO of Mountain Collective. At only $729, you will unlock two free days at each resort, no blackout dates, and 50% off every day after. The pass is built around freedom and flexibility. Additional pass benefits like 25 percent-off discounted friends and family day tickets, exclusive lodging deals, and heli-skiing discounts, the pass is a way to follow winter wherever it falls, without limits or fine print.

At its core, the Mountain Collective is about experience, discovering not just new mountains, but new perspectives. It’s for those who find beauty in the unknown, who chase the snow all season long, along with the culture of each resort community. With a value so hard to beat, Mountain Collective has one simple goal: to allow people to ski the most coveted mountains at an affordable price.