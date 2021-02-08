Suite Reyad Opens In Aspen

Whitewashed walls, champagne herringbone wood floors, velvet sofas, Tom Dixon light fixtures and a carved marble fireplace have made Suite Reyad the most elegant hair salon in New York City for the past two years. Its cozy jewel box space at the Pierre Hotel in Midtown Manhattan is just what French colorist Reyad Fritas wanted for his first salon. “A Parisian apartment where I could welcome clients as if it was my own place,” Fritas explains of what he wanted his salon environment to be. The Paris-born master colorist, who’s known for his meticulously applied balayage highlights, has colored the hair of fashion editors including Nina Garcia and Sally Singer, top models and designers like LoveShackFancy’s Rebecca Hessel Cohen for years.

And now, he’s opening a salon at the luxurious St. Regis Hotel in Aspen for the month of February for his well-heeled clientele who are spending winter in the snowy Rocky Mountain town. Reyad’s wife and business partner, Jax Williard Fritas, and their team of hair pros will be on hand to offer cuts, color and styling treatments following all local Covid-19 safety protocols and by appointment only. “Aspen has always been interesting to us,” says Williard Fritas. “Everyone tells us about the magical little town, with a specific clientele from the south, east, west, and middle of the country. And, a good amount of our own New York clients have residences here.” So how did they choose where to open in town? “We felt the St. Regis Aspen Resort was a perfect fit,” Williard Fritas explains. “It is an extraordinary, five-star luxury destination, nestled at the bottom of Aspen Mountain. Un-clicking their ski boots and climbing into one of our robes, clients can treat themselves to balayage highlights and a hammam conditioning treatment. We’re calling it Aprés Hair.”