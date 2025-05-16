DuJour Navigation

The TWA Hotel Debuts A Rooftop Transformation For Summer

The property’s iconic pool deck has been transformed with 1960s style decor

The rooftop pool deck at the The TWA Hotel will be transformed for summer with 1960s style decor based on the classic 1966 surfing documentary The Endless Summer. The 10,000-square-foot observation deck’s temperature-controlled infinity pool is purified every 30 minutes (a standard pool recirculates every 6 hours) and sits on the horizon of JFK’s bustling runway with views all the way to Jamaica Bay. The bar menu will serve small bites and plates such as lobster rolls, sliders, steak and cheese subs, pesto pasta, salads and a teriyaki salmon bowl. Aviation-themed summer drinks such as Jet Fuel (cucumber mint water, Aperol, fresh lemon juice and muddled watermelon), the Paper Plane (bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Montenegro and lemon twist) and the Red Eye (vanilla vodka, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream, espresso Syrup and whipped Cream) are on offer. Open daily from 11 AM to 11 PM, the pool is open to hotel guests starting at $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 12 with timed reservations. For non-staying guests, the pool is bookable for reservations via Resort Pass.
