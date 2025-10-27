Club Verizon Opens At Madison Square Garden

The Verizon Club is a brand new flagship hospitality venue at Madison Square Garden in New York City, designed for fans seeking more than just a great view of the game or show. For court side and top-tier season ticket holders and select Verizon VIP customers (via Verizon Access) I Verizon Club offers the arena’s only seated dining experience and lounge. Amenities include a full buffet with Italian and Japanese offerings, dessert (a candy bar and snacks) and non-alcoholic beverages, coat check, private restrooms and dedicated staff. Breeze past security at MSG via a dedicated VIP entrance on 31st Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, check in at a private desk, flash your wristband and you’re escorted into the club level.

Whether you’re taking in a Knicks game, Rangers matchup or star-studded concert, this isn’t just the best view in the house, but the best way to experience the night out. For the fan who wants premium, who values more than just the view, who wants to treat the outing like an event within an event, Verizon Club marks a new standard for game-day hospitality.