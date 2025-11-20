Barclays Center Unveils New Premium Spaces

View the gallery

New premium spaces have opened at Barclays Center as part of the arena’s five-year, $100 million enhancement plan. Loge Boxes and sections of the 40/40 Club have been transformed into Gallagher Terrace, a 5,300-square-foot space exclusive to 110 guests. The intimate club is the only area in Barclays Center to offer an in-seat dining experience with visibility to the game (and waiter service), along with a full-service bar with premium wines and a team of sommeliers. “Barclays Center sits at the heart of one of the most diverse and dynamic markets in the world, and our success depends on delivering an experience that truly reflects and celebrates our community,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE. “Hospitality has always been a core pillar of our business, and these investments reinforce our commitment to putting guests first. Following a record-breaking year, it’s essential that we continue to evolve and elevate every aspect of the fan experience to ensure Barclays Center remains a premier global destination for sports, entertainment and culture.”

The west end of Barclays Center’s upper concourse has been reimagined as Modelo Bridge, a two level, 6,800-square-foot multi-use space designed as both a communal destination open to all guests and an activation zone for halftime performances, fan contests and other entertainment. Modelo Bridge features an oversized raised platform shaped like a bridge, inspired by the iconic structures connecting Brooklyn to the rest of New York, complete with artwork from local New York muralists commissioned in partnership with the Mexican beer brand. Guests can enjoy unobstructed views from two standing-room decks, purchase drinks from the arena’s largest bar and take in views of Downtown Brooklyn through panoramic windows. Modelo Bridge features the arena’s most expansive bar, 67’ in length. “Modeling the Modelo Bridge after the iconic bridges of Brooklyn felt like the perfect symbol of grit and tenacity that connects our brand to this community, and we’re excited for it to become a new place for fans to gather and cheers to their favorite team,” says Rene Ramos, SVP Brand Activation for Constellation Brands.