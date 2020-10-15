When DuJour and Jason Binn last spoke to Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the world’s most watched family had just welcomed her sixth grandchild at the time and the first daughter of her son Robert–Dream Renée Kardashian–into the world. Jenner gushed to DuJour about the newest addition and Robert’s paternal skills. “He’s so nurturing, and he’s such a care giver and such a sweet man. It’s really been such a joy to watch him go through this,” she says.

Since then, Robert has stayed out of the spotlight until recently. The momager and her son just announced that they have teamed up to launch Grandeza Hot Sauce, a vegan-friendly brand of hot sauce. Jenner is a seasoned veteran when it comes to branding and creating booming businesses. “You just can’t build something and hand it to someone else to run,” she told DuJour of her family’s growing empire. “You have to have your hand in every pot…and really keep stirring.”

As the strategic businesswoman she is, Jenner has helped stir the pots for a myriad of Kardashian-Jenner ventures. While it was announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians would come to an end after its 20th season airs in 2021, Jenner will still have her hands full. From her children’s individual businesses (KKW Beauty, SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh by Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few) to the family collaborations such as a KKW x KRIS fragrance and the Kris Jenner x Momager Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection from 2018, there is much to be anticipated post-Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Most recently, Kris made an appearance on her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner‘s YouTube channel. The dynamic duo have always had a seemingly sweet relationship. Of Kylie and her unparalleled work ethic, Kris told DuJour, “She’s unbelievable. When she focuses, there’s nobody like her.”

The video featured the 23-year-old makeup mogul getting her makeup done by her 64-year-old momager. Kris made a valiant effort and was particularly persuasive regarding all of her choices. From applying concealer and foundation to blending Kylie Cosmetics blush and cream bronzer, Kris never doubted herself and in fact, she attempted to convince her beauty guru daughter that the look was the “new Kylie.” With six children and ten grandchildren, Kris has clearly grown to appreciate any bonding time with her family, while maintaining a cheeky sense of humor. “I love when my kids need me,” Jenner told DuJour‘s Jason Binn. “Any mom loves that!”

The makeup tutorial finished with Kris revealing her “glamorous daytime” look for Kylie. Kylie’s reaction? “What the f***!”