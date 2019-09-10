Kim Kardashian West Launches SKIMS

As a television personality, businesswoman, and beauty and fashion icon, Kim Kardashian West stays busy. Whether it is expanding her beauty line, KKW Beauty, or traveling to Tokyo to debut husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 7 line, Kardashian West is always strategic and creative with her ventures. The latest is SKIMS, a chic and effective approach to enhancing undergarments and shapewear. Kardashian West built SKIMS out of personal necessity but had a hunch she wasn’t the only one struggling to find the ideal shapewear. “As my style changed and evolved, I found myself altering existing shapewear to work specifically for each look that I was going for. I knew I wasn’t alone in looking for the perfect shapewear and was inspired to turn my passion into something real that works for every body type,” she says.

SKIMS uses advanced construction techniques and seamless technology to help sculpt, lift, smooth, and cinch. Using lightweight, breathable fabrics, the brand allows women to be comfortable while also achieving their #bodygoals. “I’m thrilled to see my brand SKIMS come to life! I rely on solutionwear to accentuate and enhance my body, shape, and silhouette,” Kardashian West says of her newest style venture. The social media campaign features Kardashian West herself and 25 other women, all with different body types, including Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

SKIMS has launched with the following categories: Seamless Sculpt, Core Control, Sheer Sculpt, Contour Bonded, Fits Everybody, and Mesh Intimates. Prices range from $18 to $98 and the entire line is available in sizes XXXS through 4X, and up to 5X in Shapewear. Shop the entire line at skims.com.