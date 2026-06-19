Karen LeFrak’s American Promise to Be Performed by New York Philharmonic and Houston Symphony During America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Acclaimed composer Karen is marking a significant milestone in her musical career as her orchestral work, American Promise, is set to be performed by two of the nation’s most prestigious orchestras during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

On July 3, the New York Philharmonic will present American Promise at David Geffen Hall in New York City under the baton of conductor Eduardo Marturet. Simultaneously, the Houston Symphony will perform the work on July 3 and July 4, conducted by Steven Reineke. The performances will help launch the nation’s Independence Day celebrations while commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For Karen, the occasion represents far more than a musical achievement. American Promise was conceived as a tribute to the enduring values that define the American experience—freedom, gratitude, opportunity, and unity. Through sweeping orchestral passages and emotionally resonant themes, the composition reflects both the nation’s history and its aspirations for the future.

“It is especially meaningful to have this work performed by two of the world’s great orchestras as our nation begins this historic anniversary year,” Karen said.

The performances arrive at a time of extraordinary momentum for the composer. Her recordings have now surpassed 60 million streams worldwide, a remarkable achievement that underscores her growing global audience and the broad appeal of her uplifting and inspirational music.

Karen’s latest release, Always, has also been warmly received by listeners, continuing a career distinguished by melodies that celebrate hope, perseverance, and the power of the human spirit. Fans attending the July 3 performance in New York will have the opportunity to experience American Promise live during what promises to be a memorable evening honoring both music and country.

As America prepares to celebrate its semiquincentennial, American Promise stands as a stirring musical tribute to the ideals that have united generations of Americans. With performances by both the New York Philharmonic and the Houston Symphony, the work is poised to become a meaningful part of this historic national celebration.

For Karen, the moment is both humbling and inspiring—a chance to share a message of gratitude and unity through music while honoring a milestone in American history.