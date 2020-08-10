Destination Daydream: Design Luggage Now For Future Travel 

Have you caught yourself dreaming of a baggage carousel lately? Okay, maybe you aren’t quite there yet, but with travel still at a halt, many globetrotters are enduring wanderlust withdrawals. International travel plans will remain uncertain for the foreseeable future, but getting creative is key. You can plan a road-trip with your significant other, organize a glamping trip with a few friends, or support one of the many re-opened hotels in your city for a safe staycation.

As you plan your next adventure, why not create some stellar luggage from home that will boost your mood and eventually, allow your bag to pop on the baggage carousel?

Founded by former Tumi executives (ROAM’s CEO, Larry Lein, was Tumi’s longtime EVP), ROAM’s roots are in high-quality luggage that makes traveling easy and stylish. ROAM Luggage opened its first ROAM Shop at Bloomingdale’s last winter in an effort to create an in-person design experience for customers. In the wake of the global pandemic, ROAM has shifted gears to an even more effortless digital experience.

The premium luggage brand now offers handcrafted, made-to-order suitcases that are completely customizable and personalized through their website. You can select the color of your suitcase’s front shell, back shell, water-resistant zipper, binding (fabric around the zipper), ball bearing wheels, ergonomic handle, and the monogram patch. ROAM’s new color palette features unique shades like Bermuda Pink, Arabian Purple, Marrakech Tan, and more, so that your luggage is clearly yours.

Choose from four different hardside spinner suitcases (all made with 100% virgin Polycarbonate shells that are scratch-resistant) based on your travel needs (or wants): The Jaunt, The Jaunt XL, The Journey, or The Globetrotter. We love The Jaunt XL, a wider carry-on bag for those weekend excursions, as well as the epic Globetrotter check-in bag for your next big trip.

Design and play with the new color options from the comfort of your own home to create your dream ROAM suitcase. Now, where will you and your stylish luggage travel to?