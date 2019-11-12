Customize Your Holiday Travel Gear

Visit Bloomingdale’s NYC Flagship store on 59th Street to add a touch of personalized luxury to your luggage this holiday season. For the first time ever, premium luggage brand ROAM is offering an in-person experience with the opening of The ROAM Shop at Bloomingdale’s.

Individuals can customize every detail on the handmade suitcases depending on their personal style, from the zipper shade and stitching to the wheels. Choose The Jaunt carry-on for a weekend warrior or The Globetrotter large check-in suitcase for the international explorer. Customized luggage makes traveling easier for yourself when searching for your checked bag after a flight, but it also makes for a more personalized holiday gift for your loved ones.

The ROAM Shop at Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street, 1000 Third Avenue, 7th floor, roamluggage.com.