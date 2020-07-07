Plan an Outdoor Camping Trip at a Picturesque Spot
Explore the great outdoors and maybe snag your next Instagram shot at one of these stellar campsites across the United States
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Huttopia Southern Maine
Just a few miles inland from Kennebunkport and Wells is a paradisal escape for families and couples alike. Huttopia Southern Maine offers accommodations for campers ranging from modern chalets to charming canvas tents. With peace and quiet, you can relax and enjoy the outdoor setting, while also embracing a few luxury amenities such as a heated pool and ideal restaurant.
149 Sand Pond Road in Sanford, Maine 04073