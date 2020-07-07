Plan an Outdoor Camping Trip at a Picturesque Spot Explore the great outdoors and maybe snag your next Instagram shot at one of these stellar campsites across the United States

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort

Located at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains between Asheville and Charlotte, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Golden Valley, North Carolina is a beautiful 600+ acre campground with a number of luxury cabins and lodges to choose from. Spend your days relaxing in your glamping tent with stunning lake views, or take a canoe or kayak out for an afternoon on the water. With hiking and biking trails, mini golf course, swimming pool, and more, this campground is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy a few days outside with their partner or whole family.



182 Jellystone Pkwy Bostic in Golden Valley, North Carolina 28018