Meet Volvo’s Next Chapter

There is something reassuring about getting behind the wheel of a Volvo. The Swedish automaker has always understood that luxury is as much about how a car makes you feel as how it looks. The new all-electric EX60 is a case in point: beautifully restrained, thoughtfully designed and packed with technology that makes everyday driving feel a little more effortless. Volvo‘s new midsize SUV has an elegant, sculptural silhouette that manages to feel both substantial and streamlined. Frameless doors, flush glazing and a gently sloping roofline give it a distinctly modern profile. But the EX60 is more than a pretty face. Starting at $59,795, it offers up to 330 miles of EPA-estimated range in its P10 AWD configuration, with a forthcoming P12 AWD expected to deliver up to 400 miles. Its native NACS charging port also provides access to compatible charging stations, including the Tesla Supercharger network.

Inside, technology is designed to simplify rather than complicate. An intuitive OLED display keeps essential information within easy reach, while Google’s Gemini conversational AI assistant allows drivers to ask questions, find restaurants and manage everyday tasks using natural language. Audiophiles will appreciate the available 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, complete with Dolby Atmos and speakers integrated into all four main-seat headrests. Naturally, safety remains central to the Volvo experience. The EX60 introduces the world’s first multi-adaptive safety belt, which uses sensor data to adjust belt tension according to an occupant’s size, seating position and the nature of a collision. It is a remarkable evolution of the three-point seatbelt, an invention that helped establish Volvo’s reputation as a safety pioneer. Families will also appreciate available integrated booster cushions in the second row.

What I particularly liked about driving the EX60 with my young family in tow is that nothing feels overdone. It combines sophisticated technology, genuine practicality and understated design without losing sight of what makes a car enjoyable to drive. In true Scandinavian fashion, Volvo has made a compelling case that the future of electric driving can be both beautifully simple and remarkably smart.