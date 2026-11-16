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Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment today announced the completion of phase three of its five-year, $200 million-plus transformation of Barclays Center, introducing new arrival, hospitality, art and technology enhancements throughout the arena. The latest phase brings together a reimagined Main Atrium and box office, an enhanced event level club (The Qatar Airways Club), a new American Express Card Member Entrance and Amex Lounge, and the first major upgrade to Barclays Center’s control room since the arena opened in 2012. “At Barclays Center, we are shaping the future of arena hospitality. From street to seat, our focus is on making every moment feel intentional and memorable,” says Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “Whether fans are arriving through the Main Atrium, enjoying a premium space or experiencing a game or event from the upper concourse, our investments create more elevated and connected journeys, while continuing to evolve Barclays Center as a destination influenced by the energy, creativity and character of Brooklyn.”

The transformation begins at the arena’s primary entrance, where the redesigned Main Atrium will now feature WAVE, a newly commissioned site-specific installation by Sarah Sze. Suspended from the ceiling and fully interwoven with the architecture of the atrium, Sze’s largest moving image installation to date comprises 550 bespoke acrylic LED sculptural screens shaped into a wave-like form. The new arrival spaces advance Brooklyn Art Encounters, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment’s multi-year initiative bringing major contemporary artworks into the arena’s public spaces, architecture and outdoor plaza. Alongside Sarah Sze’s WAVE, the initiative includes the addition of monumental paintings by Mark Bradford and Rashid Johnson in the American Express Card Member Entrance.

The Qatar Airways Club’s design is complemented by a culinary program built around variety and interaction. Culinary offerings include interactive stations such as carved meats, sushi, rotating themed selections and traditional favorites, all served by Levy Restaurants, Barclays Center’s concessionaire partner. It is the only premium space in the arena with show kitchens, allowing diners to watch meals being prepared in front of them, and includes a dedicated pizza oven as a nod to New York’s world-famous pizza culture. A 93-foot LED screen spans the length of the club, immersing fans in the atmosphere of the game or event. The Qatar Airways Club also grants behind-the-scenes access to the practice court and exclusive views of Nets players entering and exiting the locker room area.

On the Suite Level, the new Amex Lounge is a private lounge space for American Express Platinum Card and Centurion Members (capacity limitations and terms apply). Eligible Card Members with event tickets may enter the lounge with a guest, and up to three guests for Centurion Members, to enjoy comfortable seating and sweeping panoramic views of Flatbush Avenue and the WAVE installation. The Amex Lounge offers curated bites and a mixology program with specialty cocktails* for purchase, including the arena’s Brooklyn Signature, a spicy mango margarita inspired by the spiced mango vendors found throughout the borough. The latest transformation builds on previously completed updates across Barclays Center, including Crown Club, Gallagher Terrace, The Toki Row, JetBlue at The Key and Modelo Bridge.