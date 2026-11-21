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For interior designer Dan Fink, a beautiful room is about more than the sum of its furnishings. It is about how a space makes us feel, what it reveals about the people who inhabit it and why certain objects and compositions continue to resonate long after the moment in which they were created. These are the questions at the heart of Time & Beauty: The Elements of Design, his new book published by Harry N. Abrams, which takes a decidedly different approach to the traditional interiors monograph.

Rather than presenting a collection of projects, Fink uses the book to explore thirteen elemental principles that inform our instincts and understanding of beauty. Drawing from art, nature, history, biology and personal experience, he considers the less tangible forces that shape the spaces we find meaningful. Across six chapter essays, his reflections move between the personal and the cultural, bringing a literary and philosophical perspective to a subject often discussed in purely aesthetic terms.

The result is an invitation to look more closely at the world around us. Fink examines themes including People & Place, Light & Plan, Objects & Art, and Antiques & New Furnishings, weaving together stories of self-discovery, mentorship, artistic influence and expert craft. Design, in his view, is not simply decoration but a reflection of human nature.

The book also offers a look inside the philosophy of Dan Fink Studio through 15 years of work, including previously unpublished interiors. The projects span historic Manhattan penthouses, beach retreats in Maui and contemporary residences in the Hollywood Hills, demonstrating how the designer’s approach translates across a range of settings while maintaining a consistent sensibility.

Based in New York, Fink founded his architectural and interior design practice in San Francisco and New York in 2010, guided by the belief that design has the power to enhance the quality of our lives. A Stanford University graduate in human biology, he began his career in Silicon Valley, where he developed an appreciation for entrepreneurial thinking and problem-solving that continues to inform his creative process.

His work has earned him a place on the AD100 and Elle Decor A-List, along with a clientele that includes entrepreneurs, technology leaders, celebrities, philanthropists and media executives. With Time & Beauty, Fink turns the lens inward, offering a more intimate look at the thinking behind the rooms—and asking readers to reconsider what makes design truly last.