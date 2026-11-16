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Hailey Bieber is ringing in a new decade with a little something for her Rhode community. On November 16, the beauty brand lanched a limited-edition navy capsule celebrating its founder’s 30th birthday, marking the fifth consecutive year rhode has released a special collection for the occasion. The lineup mixes beauty favorites with sporty lifestyle pieces, including several firsts for the brand. Leading the charge is Pocket Plush ($16), Rhode’s first-ever matte blush, arriving in a mini navy stick in two shades: Baldwin, a berry rose, and Tucson, a rich burgundy. The creamy, buildable formula is designed for both cheeks and lips, delivering a soft-focus matte finish. Bieber’s preferred way to wear it? Baldwin on both cheeks and lips for a monochromatic flush. Also new is a limited-edition Peptide Lip Boost ($23) in a shimmery sheer pink with a cherry vanilla cola scent, plus Peptide Eye Prep ($25), the brand’s signature depuffing patches in two exclusive navy designs. Accessories get their moment, too: a navy Snap-On Lip Case ($46) and structured Carry Case ($38) make it easy to take beauty essentials on the go. Rounding out the capsule is the Reversible Windbreaker ($148), Rhode’s first wearable merchandise available on its website. Designed with vintage sportswear in mind, the oversized jacket features navy nylon on one side and gray fleece on the other. It will be available for preorder. For those who want the beauty essentials in one package, the Birthday Set ($55) bundles both Pocket Plush shades with the Cherry Vanilla Cola Peptide Lip Boost. Consider it a birthday gift from Bieber to the fans who have helped make rhode one of beauty’s buzziest names.