FatBoy Is Bringing Holiday Cheer To The Freezer Aisle

The holiday dessert table is getting a little cooler. FatBoy Ice Cream is celebrating the season with two limited-edition ice cream sandwich flavors: Peppermint and Gingerbread, both available now at select retailers. The new Peppermint Ice Cream Sandwich pairs cool peppermint ice cream with dark chocolate wafers for a frozen take on the classic holiday flavor combination. The Gingerbread version brings together gingerbread-flavored ice cream and graham wafers, offering a creamy spin on the season’s favorite cookie. “We loved the idea of reimagining these holiday favorites as frozen treats that feel both familiar and a little unexpected,” says Russell Stokes, CEO of Casper’s Ice Cream, the company behind FatBoy. Whether you’re stocking the freezer for holiday movie nights or looking for a festive alternative to the usual after-dinner sweets, these seasonal, limited-edition sandwiches offer a delicious excuse to save room for dessert.