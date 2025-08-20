Summer In Motion With Cadillac

View the gallery

Family summers spent anywhere warm are an endless carousel of group outings, camp drop off, ice cream runs and beach treks. This year, I added two new companions to the mix for my summer spent on Long Island with two young boys: Cadillac’s Vistiq and Optiq—sleek, all-electric SUVs that turned everyday schlepping into something glamorous.

From the start, the Cadillac Optiq became my go-to for weekday duty. Compact but roomy enough to handle the daily chaos—kids’ soccer gear and the occasional oversized Costco haul—it proved itself to be a zippy and quiet ride. The Vistiq, on the other hand, was made for extra kids and lots of cargo (we had captain seats in the second row and third row which was great for toting extra kids to camp). Bigger, bolder and with the kind of presence you want, it turned a simple drive into an event. Loading up boogie boards, coolers and an army of sandy Crocs (sorry, Cadillac!) was effortless thanks to its cavernous interior. The panoramic glass roofs brought the sky into every ride, while the intuitive tech kept us entertained and, just as importantly, kept meltdowns at bay with built-in apps like Spotify.

Pulling up to the camp drop-off line, I noticed other parents doing double takes: the sculpted lines, the futuristic lighting and the way the cabin felt like a rolling lounge. From the car wash manager to a neighbor walking by, everyone inquired after the Vistiq, in particular. Driving the Vistiq and Optiq wasn’t just about getting from point A to point B; it was about reframing the rhythm of daily ife. The schlepping became part of the fun. Errands felt elevated, beach days felt glamorous and the inevitable backseat squabbles seemed less dire when wrapped in buttery leather and ambient lighting. But, both Cadillacs offered more than just transport—they framed the summer in style.