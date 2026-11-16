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In New York, where restaurants can become the next big thing one minute and disappear the next, longevity is its own kind of accomplishment. Especially on the Upper East Side, where a favorite table, a familiar face behind the bar and a restaurant that knows exactly how you like your martini can be as important as what’s on the menu. This fall, Island, the beloved Carnegie Hill restaurant celebrates its 40th anniversary, having spent four decades becoming precisely that kind of place.

Opened in 1986 by brothers Jay and Kevin McLaughlin, Island was, in many ways, a natural extension of their sensibility. Nine years earlier, the brothers had founded J.McLaughlin, the American clothing company that would become synonymous with classic East Coast style. With Island, they applied those same instincts to hospitality, creating a restaurant where food, interiors and a shared affection for coastal living could come together. “When Kevin and I opened Island, it really was an extension of who we were and what we loved,” says Jay McLaughlin. “We cared enormously about the style of the room, but just as much about serving really good, straightforward food consistently and creating a place where people wanted to become regulars.” What he didn’t anticipate was quite how loyal those regulars would become—or how long many of the employees would stay. “Forty years later, many of those faces are still here. That is probably the most special thing we created.”

Today, Island is owned by Jay and his son Chris McLaughlin (the duo also owns the restaurants Citron Bistro in Hobe Sound and Vero Beach, Florida), who assumed day-to-day leadership in 2017. “What I remember most about the dining room as a child was how alive it felt,” says Chris. “As a little boy, seeing all of these people working in tandem was spectacularly entertaining. We had waiters who would teach us soccer after school, servers who went on to become famous actors, and warm, devoted employees who were a big part of my childhood. Many of those same people are still at Island today.” Over the past decade, Chris has worked to bring the restaurant into its next chapter, reinvesting in the business, evolving the menu, strengthening the management team and modernizing operations. The interiors have received a thoughtful refresh, with grasscloth walls, striped banquettes and updated furnishings, while retaining the familiar details that make the restaurant unmistakably Island.

“There are restaurants that preserve themselves by changing almost nothing, and there’s something wonderful about that,” says Chris. “With Island, we’ve taken more of a hybrid approach. You have to recognize what is charming, distinctive and part of the restaurant’s DNA and leave it alone. But you also have to be willing to look honestly at what needs to evolve or be refreshed. We’ve changed a lot over the years, but the goal is always that when you walk through the door it unmistakably feels like Island.”

Island has also managed to strike a balance that many restaurants spend years trying to achieve. It’s sophisticated enough for a martini and dinner at the bar, relaxed enough for a burger after school and familiar enough for Sunday brunch with the family. The menu reflects that same philosophy, built around high-quality, uncomplicated American cooking. The Island Burger remains a fixture, as does the roasted chicken with Parmesan-crusted cauliflower, prepared much as it was when the restaurant first opened in 1986. Fresh salads, local fish and seasonal dishes round out the offerings. “I think people love Island for what it is and what it’s always been,” says Chris. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel for the sake of it. We just need to keep improving what we do and execute every single time as though that customer’s decision to return depends on it. Because, of course, it does.”

Throughout the fall, the restaurant will celebrate 40 Years on Madison Avenue with archival photographs, favorite dishes and cocktails from its history. “Our team knows guests’ names, remembers their families and makes them feel that they belong,” says Chris. “I didn’t appreciate it at the time, but I was experiencing firsthand one of the most important things about hospitality: the simple pleasure of being recognized and remembered.” Four decades in, Island isn’t trying to be the newest restaurant on the block, and that’s rather the point. In a city that never stops changing, sometimes the greatest luxury is knowing that your favorite place is still there, your table is waiting and someone already knows what you’d like to drink. “Ultimately,” says Chris. “I think the secret is pretty simple: we’ve never forgotten who we’re here for.”