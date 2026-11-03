The Rockettes Are Tapping Into Their Next Century

The Radio City Rockettes are ringing in the holidays with a new beat. The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, returning November 4 through January 4, is introducing a new tap number and an ambitious technological upgrade designed to bring audiences closer to the action. The additions arrive one year after the dance company celebrated its centennial, marking the start of its second century with a production that looks both backward and forward. The centerpiece is “Ring,” a new number set to “Carol of the Bells” and co-directed and co-choreographed by Emmy Award-nominated tap choreographer Chloé Arnold. The sequence begins with three Rockettes appearing in silhouette before building to all 36 dancers performing together in a final kickline. Unlike the show’s more traditional musical-theater tap routines, the choreography features intricate, rhythmic footwork that puts the dancers’ athleticism and precision front and center.

Tap has been part of the Rockettes’ identity since the company was founded in 1925. Arnold’s contribution gives that history a contemporary edge, pairing the dancers’ signature precision with a more percussive style. “I wanted to unite their iconic precision with the amazing rhythmic language and cultural impact of tap dance,” Arnold says of the number. The new scene in the Christmas Spectacular will also make an impression visually. Its custom black-and-silver costumes feature more than 3,600 individual crystals, with sparkling shoe spats, shoulder epaulettes and glittering headpieces that evoke the shimmer of a metal bell. The accessories were fabricated in New York using 3D-printing technology, while each dancer’s mesh, tights and shoes are color-matched to her individual skin tone.

The show is also getting a technological overhaul. For the first time, cameras positioned discreetly around the stage will transmit live footage to two screens flanking the performance. The angles will include overhead views of the Rockettes’ formations and side views of the famous kickline, offering perspectives that can be difficult to appreciate from the audience. The move builds on recent production enhancements, including expansive digital projections, holographic animations, fairy drones and Radio City’s Sphere Immersive Sound system, introduced in 2025. That sound system will play a role in “Ring,” too. As Santa introduces the new number, the opening notes of “Carol of the Bells” will move around the theater, with bells, harp and vocal elements enveloping the audience. Wireless microphones fitted to the dancers’ shoes will ensure that the tap rhythms cut through the orchestration. The 2026 production will feature ten Rockettes performance numbers, the most in the show’s history, across a record 230 performances. After more than 90 years, the show is still finding ways to make its signature spectacle feel new. This season, that means keeping the kickline while giving audiences a closer look at every step.