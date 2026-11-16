There’s a new glow at St. Regis New York. The landmark hotel, which first opened on Fifth Avenue in 1904, has completed a sweeping, $100 million renovation that reimagines everything from its guest rooms to its legendary cocktail bar while preserving the Gilded Age glamour that has defined the property for more than a century. The latest phase, unveiled in August 2026, encompasses all 171 guest rooms and 67 suites, with interiors by New York-based Champalimaud Design. Inspired by the Astor family’s legacy and the hotel’s Beaux-Arts architecture, the redesign layers jewel tones, violet velvet, red accents, polished brass, marble and onyx with sculptural contemporary furnishings.

The accommodations complete a transformation that began with the public spaces in 2024. The lobby has been refreshed with restored architectural details and a stained-glass window inspired by the original Tiffany design, while the celebrated King Cole Bar has received a new look beneath Maxfield Parrish’s iconic Old King Cole mural. The Drawing Room, formerly Astor Court, has also been reimagined as a more intimate lounge, while La Maisonette brings a bright, pavilion-like atmosphere to the hotel’s dining scene. Through it all, some traditions remain firmly in place. The hotel’s signature St. Regis Butler Service continues to offer everything from garment pressing to unpacking and morning coffee delivered to the room.

More than 120 years after John Jacob Astor IV first envisioned a hotel that combined the grandeur of Europe with the comforts of a private residence, the St. Regis New York is embracing that original ambition with a thoroughly contemporary update.

DuJour spoke with Octavia Marginean-Tahiroglu, the hotel’s general manager, to learn more about the property and the room guests request again and again.

What is the most requested room at the property?

The Imperial Suite

What makes it so special?

The corner suite’s signature round windows remains the focal point, offering incredible views of Fifth Avenue and Central Park. With a private bedroom and separate living and dining rooms, the space feels more like a residence in New York than a hotel suite. It is particularly favored by guests who are staying for an extended period or who enjoy entertaining while traveling. The suite’s most distinctive feature would have to be its banquette window seats. Beneath circular windows, the seating is a unique architectural feature that makes for the perfect vantage point above the city. It is our only room that boasts these incredible windows!

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $35,000

What is an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an iconic property?

With a history spanning more than 120 years, the hotel’s legacy is rooted in Gilded Age New York. The landmarked building has played host to iconic guests from Marilyn Monroe to Babe Paley to Salvador Dali and remains at the center of Manhattan’s social scene. What truly sets the property apart over the years, though, is the ability to evolve while remaining timeless, most recently seen through our recent property-wide renovation which was unveiled this fall.

What is your personal favorite room, and why?

The Imperial Suite. It’s such a remarkable space, and the recent renovation has brought its most beautiful features to life in a fresh way. I love the contrast between the soft pink bedroom and the rich emerald-green dining area, but the window seats are, of course, my favorite detail. It’s the kind of space that makes you want to slow down and stay awhile.

What is a special perk or amenity the hotel offers that most guests may not know about?

Something guests may not know about is Table 55 in the King Cole Bar. It is the only reservable table in the bar’s storied history. Reservations are very limited, but it is a once in a lifetime experience for fans of the hotel and bar, and the perfect seat to enjoy a Red Snapper, the original Bloody Mary.

What is your favorite design element on the property?

Speaking of King Cole Bar, I love to sit beneath Maxfield Parrish’ Old King Cole mural. Every time I sit at the bar, I feel like I am immersed in a private gallery as the rest of the hotel and city fade into the background.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Salvador Dali was one of our most infamous guests. He and his wife, Gala, called The St. Regis New York home when they spent their winters in New York. There are so many incredible stories about his time at the hotel, but my favorite is that he would walk Babou, his pet ocelot, around the hotel on a leash, which was a shock to many of our guests at the time.