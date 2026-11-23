There’s something undeniably satisfying about making your own jewelry. And now, thanks to BaubleBar, kids can take that creative impulse beyond the kitchen table and into one of New York’s most iconic toy stores. The accessories brand has opened the minibar by BaubleBar Bead Factory at FAO Schwarz’s Rockefeller Center flagship, giving young visitors the chance to design their own personalized bead kits.The timing is fitting: Since entering the craft category in October 2024, BaubleBar has sold more than one million kits to kids and adults alike.

What began with a DIY bracelet kit has since grown into a collection that includes everything from custom picture frames and claw clips to bookmarks and bag charms. The brand even earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2025 for its Ultimate DIY Bag Charm Kit. Seasonal offerings have proved popular, too, including a carve-free Halloween pumpkin bedazzling kit that sold out in just three days and a candy-free gingerbread house kit.At the new Bead Factory, located inside FAO Schwarz at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, children can choose from hundreds of beads to create a kit that reflects their own personalities and interests. Among the exclusive designs made just for the space? Boba tea, gaming consoles and the iconic FAO Schwarz Bear.

The result is a one-of-a-kind collection that kids can take home and turn into bracelets, necklaces and other accessories.The experience builds on BaubleBar’s existing partnership with FAO Schwarz, which first launched in fall 2024. The collaboration has since expanded to include the retailer’s new Nordstrom 57th Street location and five FAO Schwarz shops inside Nordstrom stores across the country. But the Bead Factory marks the partnership’s first immersive, in-person experience at the New York flagship.“I still remember the first time I walked into FAO Schwarz as a little girl: the awe, the excitement, the feeling of being completely mesmerized,” says BaubleBar co-founder and CEO Amy Jain. “We want every child who visits to feel the magic as they discover the ‘factory’ details woven into every corner of our shop, and to walk out with memories of their own.”

The Bead Factory officially opened November 20, with build-your-own bead kits priced at $48, alongside a selection of bestselling minibar by BaubleBar jewelry and accessories. FAO Schwarz is open during the holiday season from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., making this a particularly appealing stop for families looking to add a little creativity to their holiday shopping.