Maybourne Beverly Hills Rings In The Holiday Season

View the gallery

The holiday season is getting a decidedly glamorous makeover at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, where a full slate of festive programming will transform the two-Michelin-Key hotel into a winter escape from November through New Year’s Day. This year’s theme, “Fire & Ice,” brings a seasonal mix of cozy alpine charm and frosty elegance, with new experiences designed for hotel guests and locals alike. Among the highlights is Fire & Ice: A Journey of Two Bars, a 90-minute progressive experience that takes guests between two very different winter settings. At The Maybourne Bar, frosted décor, cool blue lighting and faux-fur throws set the scene for winter martinis, caviar, truffled pierogi and oysters. Over at The Whisky Bar, the mood shifts to a fireside lodge, where guests can sip fine whisky alongside the signature Maybourne Rarebit, Snake River Farms Wagyu beef and Baked Alaska.

For those looking to bring a little holiday magic home, the hotel is introducing A Season of Entertaining, a series of hands-on masterclasses led by its culinary and hospitality experts. Guests can learn to make a Thanksgiving pie with executive pastry chef Brooke Martin, master modern calligraphy for personalized place cards and gift tags, create watercolor holiday cards or perfect a festive cocktail and its garnish.

Other seasonal offerings include Après-Ski Winter Cabanas overlooking the holiday displays of Beverly Cañon Gardens, complete with Glühwein, raclette, goulash soup, spätzle and chocolate fondue. Families can book the gingerbread house decorating experience, while a new adults-only version adds Champagne or wine to the festivities. And for the ultimate in-room indulgence, the new Hot Coco Butler delivers mugs of holiday hot chocolate with marshmallows, peppermint crumble, whipped cream and house-made gingerbread cookies. Guests can opt for a classic version or a spiked rendition.

Returning traditions include Festive Tea at The Terrace, served December 17 through 23 with seasonal sandwiches, scones, sweets and optional Champagne pairings. The restaurant will also host Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch and dinner, and a Boxing Day brunch, before welcoming 2027 with a celebratory New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day brunch.

With its festive programming, The Maybourne makes a compelling case for spending the holidays in Beverly Hills, whether that means checking into a suite for the season or simply stopping by for a little wintertime indulgence.