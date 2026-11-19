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On November 16, some of New York’s most recognizable names in food gathered around the table at Ditto , Andy Baraghani ‘s new restaurant near Union Square. But the occasion was about more than a good meal. The intimate brunch marked the launch of Edible Schoolyard NYC ‘s Culinary Council, a new initiative bringing together the city’s chefs, restaurateurs and culinary figures to help make hands-on food education accessible to more children.

Chaired by food writer and editor Christine Muhlke of Bureau X, the council includes an impressive roster of industry talent, among them Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer of Claud, Penny and Stars, Thomas Allan of The Modern, Clare de Boer of Stissing House, Vijay Kumar of Semma, Ignacio Mattos of Estela and Altro Paradiso, Alison Roman of First Bloom, Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli of Don Angie and San Sabino, and Paul Carmichael of Kabawa and Bar Kabawa. Other members include Ned Baldwin, Melissa Rodriguez, Jess Shadbolt, Charlie Mitchell and Donna Lennard and Danny Rubin of Il Buco.

The idea is to put the culinary community’s collective experience and influence to work beyond the restaurant world. Council members will support Edible Schoolyard NYC through fundraising, events, classroom and garden visits, cooking demonstrations and career days, giving students the opportunity to learn directly from the people shaping New York’s food scene. For Baraghani, the mission is personal. Growing up in Berkeley, California, he was influenced by the original Edible Schoolyard demonstration garden launched by Alice Waters in 1995. “Learning where food comes from and what to do with it should be part of every kid’s education,” he said at the event. “It shaped mine, and I’m proud to support Edible Schoolyard NYC‘s work and welcome the Culinary Council to Ditto.”

Founded in 2010, Edible Schoolyard NYC works with more than 30 public schools annually across all five boroughs, reaching over 4,000 students through cooking and gardening programs, organic school gardens, educator support, family programming and food distributions. The organization’s goal is to help children develop healthier relationships with food while building practical skills that extend well beyond the kitchen. The new council is a natural extension of that mission, connecting the people who make New York a world-class food city with the next generation of cooks, gardeners and more conscious eaters. It’s a reminder that some of the most important lessons in food begin long before anyone opens a restaurant.