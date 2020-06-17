Meet Long Island’s Wolf of Wine

Between the family-owned Wölffer Estate Vineyard and two Wölffer Kitchen restaurants, Sag Harbor resident Joey Wölffer has a lot in her glass. But she’s focused on a lot more than just wine. Ten years ago, she founded The Styleliner, a riff on a food truck for fashion, to highlight designers who didn’t have a platform in the U.S. “I was eager to create a vehicle for me to bring fashion to the customer,” Wölffer says of the venture. “It’s something that really seems to work.” Five years later, she opened her first brick-and-mortar shop in Sag Harbor, and last year, she launched Joey Wölffer Reworked, a collection of one-of-a-kind, upcycled and reimagined womenswear, all made in New York City. We caught up with the entrepreneur to talk about business—and pleasure.

When was the vineyard started?

My father Christian started the vineyard in 1988. He was a man with great creative vision and a huge passion for life. Wölffer Estate Vineyard & Stables was the realization of his lifelong dream and a true labor of love. Now, my father’s one-time weekend getaway spans more than 470 acres. My brother Marc and I took over the business in 2013.

Have your varietals changed over the years?

With the help of our winemaker and partner Roman Roth, we produce mainly merlot, chardonnay, cabernet franc

and cabernet sauvignon. Our unique combination of Bridgehampton loam soil and breezes from the Atlantic Ocean provides maritime conditions perfect for achieving the balance of ripeness and acidity that has come to define our style.

What new products have you launched in your tenure?

Our dry ciders and gin have extended us into new categories, and we recently launched a grüner cider. Crisp apple notes complement light acidity and bubbles bringing about a fun, fresh and youthful surprise for the palette.

What aspect of the estate is particularly close to your heart?

The stables are particularly important to me. We have an extraordinary equestrian center used for training, schooling, year-round boarding and instruction, and an 80-stall facility with the largest indoor riding ring on the East Coast.

What are your favorite local haunts?

Gibson Beach in Sagaponack and the Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island. For meals, The Crow’s Nest and Estia’s Little Kitchen and of course, Wölffer. And Judith Desirée Skin Thérapie for facials in Sag Harbor.