BonBon Opens A Red Hook Retail Warehouse

Swedish candy brand BonBon has opened a new retail warehouse in Red Hook Brooklyn that’s open to the public on weekends only. Since 2017, the candy purveyor has become a social media sensation appearing in many of the 120 million TikTok videos celebrating the Swedish candy craze. The new store, now open in time for holiday shopping, is located inside its bustling warehouse and headquarters where orders are processed during the week and a beautiful retail store is open to the public on weekends. BonBon’s candy is imported from Sweden and the Red Hook store has hundreds of varieties of specialty Scandinavian pick-and-mix gummies, chocolates, licorice, packaged goods and more. On Sundays during store hours, BonBon also offers Swedish-style hot dogs until supplies run out. “Since opening the doors of our first BonBon candy store on the Lower East Side in 2018, it has been a cherished responsibility to offer an exceptional selection of authentic imported pick-and-mix confections and we’re proud to have a fourth location in the New York metro area,” says BonBon’s three founders Selim Adira, Robert Persson and Leonard Schaltz. BonBon also offers its own original candy collection, including a line of sour fish candy and salty licorice twists, available alongside hundreds of imported pick-and-mix candies at BonBon’s four stores in the New York City metro area (Lower East Side, Upper East Side, Williamsburg Brooklyn, Red Hook Brooklyn).