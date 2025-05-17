Chanel Debuts A New Through Her Lens Conversation

The Tribeca Festival and Chanel have announced the newest Through Her Lens Conversation taking place on Friday, June 6 at 4pm. “In Process” features actor, writer, director and Chanel ambassador Riley Keough, alongside her creative partner, writer and director Gina Gammell. The conversation will follow a screening of three short clips inspired by Through Her Lens from their new limited series, In Process, at Metrograph on the Lower East Side during the Tribeca Festival. Moderated by Australian-Chinese filmmaker, writer and producer Margaret Zhang, the discussion will explore the creative journey behind the clips which offer an intimate look into the nature of female creativity and the artistic process. “Riley and Gina are exactly what Through Her Lens is about—women owning the frame and making damn sure they’re not the last ones through the door,” says Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca. “Mentorship is more than advice—it’s about showing what’s possible and paving the way forward. That’s at the core of Tribeca and CHANEL’s shared mission to drive lasting change in the industry.”

Founded in 2015, Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program is a mentorship initiative that offers support, artistic development and funding to emerging U.S.-based self-identifying women and non-binary filmmakers. The program’s advisory committee–consisting of Jane Fonda, Patty Jenkins, Laura Karpman, Greta Lee, A.V. Rockwell and Kerry Washington–guides its evolution, brings in new collaborators and offers direct consultation to participating filmmakers. Each year, the program includes a three-day immersive workshop with one-on-one mentorship and intimate participant workshops focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing and directing. Participants work with mentors to shape and refine their projects and pitches, culminating in a final presentation to a jury of industry experts. One team is selected to receive full financing to produce their short film with support from Tribeca Studios; the remaining four projects are awarded development grants. Over the past decade, Through Her Lens has made a significant impact on the industry. Forty-five short films have been developed, with eight fully funded winners premiering at major festivals like Sundance and TIFF and securing distribution through platforms such as Max, Searchlight and Criterion. Eight of the nine winning filmmakers are women of color, and over 70 percent of all participants are women or non-binary people of color. Alumni of the program have gone on to direct critically acclaimed projects, including A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One, Numa Perrier’s The Perfect Find and Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny.