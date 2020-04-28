The Right Molly

You won’t find Molly Sims running lines at home with her film executive husband. “He lets me do my thing,” says the 47-year-old actress and model who is married to Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of original films. The space seems to have served her well: Sims—who previously appeared in movies like Fired Up! and Yes Man—is returning to the screen this month after a 12-year hiatus from acting in the romantic comedy The Wrong Missy. But it isn’t as though she hasn’t been busy. In the years since her last role, Sims moved from New York City to Los Angeles, got married and had three children. She’s also written two books; started an eponymous lifestyle website offering fashion, beauty and health and wellness content; and done work with philanthropic organizations including Baby2Baby.

We Zoomed with the actress, producer and entrepreneur from her home on the Westside of Los Angeles amidst the shelter-in-place guidelines to talk about her new film (premiering May 13 on Netflix), her time away from the spotlight and what’s coming next.

It’s been over a decade since you’ve acted in a film. What was special about The Wrong Missy?

I had just had a baby and was thinking about getting back together with the old cast of [the 2006 film] The Benchwarmers. I love David Spade and Rob Schneider and we had a lot of fun shooting in Hawaii. It’s a very funny, light romantic comedy about a mistaken identity. Exactly what we need right now. I was a little nervous getting back into it, but I realized I missed acting.

What does your day look like during shelter-in-place?

We’re with our three children at home. We’re doing school online and trying to maintain some structure, doing things like arts and crafts, making bath bombs and forts, having cake for breakfast and staying in pajamas all day. It depends on the day; some days I cry, hide from my kids, bake, cook or try to get a workout in.

What are your go-to meals?

We’ve been sitting down for dinner as a family, which is nice. I have been roasting chicken—I’m on the hunt for the perfect roast chicken—making salmon, healthy quesadillas and tacos and guacamole.

What organizational project have you tackled?

This is a nesting period for me for sure, like when I was pregnant. I’ve reorganized my workout clothes, the kids’ toys, you name it. I find cleaning very therapeutic. It really helps people live better. I’m actually producing a reality show on the Nashville-based organizational company The Home Edit and its founders, Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer. We go into the homes of real people and celebrities and make sense of everything. It’s called House Goals With the Home Edit and it comes out this September.

How have you been helping those in need right now?

I just participated in City Harvest’s Great New York Foodathon to help underserved families in New York City. I’m working with Baby2Baby, No Kid Hungry and Save the Children, as well. Hopefully, influencers can make a difference during this time.

What workouts are you doing?

Lots of online apps and videos from Katia Pryce’s DanceBody workout, Lauren Roxburgh for foam rolling and 20-minute sprints on the treadmill.

What’s been the easiest or hardest adjustment?

The easiest is that I was always structured in my day and home. The hardest is having everyone at home here with me. I don’t get a lot of alone time anyway in normal conditions, but I’m not used to having my husband here all day.

What have you learned about yourself in this period?

I’m more of a homebody than people think I am. FOMO is not something I suffer from.

What are you watching and reading?

Scott and I are watching Tiger King and Schitt’s Creek on Netflix and BBC’s The Split. With the kids, we’ve been crushing Trolls and the Harry Potter films. I watch MSNBC and CNN and I read The New Yorker, New York and Politico.

What’s atop your to-do list once this is all over?

A pedicure! I really have taken those for granted.

What will be your first meal out?

Date night with Scott at Giorgio Baldi, where we had one of our first dates. We’ll have the Dover sole with spinach, the lobster appetizer, carciofi salad with fennel and pecorino and some nice red wine.