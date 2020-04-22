A Dance Revolution in Brooklyn

Katia Pryce came to New York to pursue a career in the performing arts but found herself with a different career path that was more rewarding, physically and professionally. The trainer, who counts Molly Sims as a devotee, has branded workout studios in Tribeca and NoMad but has just opened her first Brooklyn outpost in Williamsburg. “I created the DanceBody workout to selfishly fulfill what I was looking for—a strong and athletic body while maintaining those long, lean dancer lines,” says Pryce. What sets Dance- Body apart from other studios is that all the instructors have been or are still professional dancers, not just trainers. “Dancers bring this unique performance quality to every single class delivering each move with tough love and unparalleled musical timing,” Pryce explains. We talked to the dancer about about her clients, workout ensembles and the songs she can’t live without.

Who’s your favorite type of client to instruct?

The clients I love working with are those self declared ‘non-dancers.’ Stepping out of your comfort zone can be intimidating, but the reward is so worth it.

What do you wear when you’re teaching?

Noli Yoga is my go-to workout brand. Their pieces offer comfort, sweat-wicking, and fun prints, what more could you want? The days of all-black workout ensembles are out. Bring on the neons and animal prints! I also love Carbon38’s new line, which has become a go-to for me this year. I love the silhouette it creates.

What three songs are always on your playlist?

Right now, it’s: “Pure Water” by Mustard and Migos, “Look” by Leikeli47, and “Jolean” by Get Real, Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet.

Where would you like to teach next?

In just the last year, we’ve taught classes in Aspen, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, Greenwich and Los Angeles. I would love to teach anywhere in Asia, I know we would have such a following there as dance is such a tremendous part of their culture.