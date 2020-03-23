Do These Workouts From Home When You Can’t Get to The Gym Stay fit and healthy from your living room with these apps and streaming fitness classes

Written by Alexis Parente

The Class by Taryn Toomey

The Class by Taryn Toomey is a transformative workout of the body and mind, recently launched their Digital Studio in January, allowing attendees to experience The Class from anywhere in the US, EU, and UK, making it the perfect way to keep up with your fitness routine while at home. The Digital Studio Classes are streamed live seven days a week and can be enjoyed on your computer, smartphone, or a connected TV. While taking these classes you will feel as though you're in the room. The Digital Studio offers live streaming of full-length fitness classes, sweat-free meditation, and other exclusive content from the teachers and founder of The Class by Taryn Toomey. Three classes are offered a day, sometimes more, on Monday through Friday and two classes a day on Saturday and Sunday.



Try a free two week trial, or sign up for a monthly subscription of $40/month or $400 for a year.