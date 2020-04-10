The Weekender: At Home in NYC

Being #NewYorkTough is not easy, but New Yorkers from Manhattan and Queens to Brooklyn and Staten Island are continuing to prove their strength by fighting COVID-19 to the best of their ability. New York City has grown as a community over the past several weeks, coming together to sending aid to our essential healthcare workers, supporting local businesses, restaurants, and bars, and lifting spirits by clapping because they care every night at 7:00pm.

Times are tough lately to say the least, but we want you to find the positive side to being quarantined and working from home. Use the time you have to take care of yourself mentally and physically, explore different creative avenues, discover a new artist on Instagram, or simply watch a show on Netflix. There is plenty to do from home and in New York City, the opportunities are endless. Below, we have outlined what to do while at home in New York City, including a few local restaurants and bars to order dinner and drinks from for pick-up or delivery. See below for our complete guide.

How to Start Your Day:

What better time to invest in a serious skincare routine than during a quarantine? It is prime time to start taking care of your skin with a morning skincare regime that allows you to take a few minutes to yourself. For a supreme morning skincare routine, we recommend investing in pai skincare’s Everyday Essentials Kit. You are able to tailor your kit to your skin’s exact needs depending on sensitivity, hydration, or specific problem areas. Choose four products including a moisturizer, tonic, cleanser, and a dual-effect exfoliating organic muslin skin cloth.

Another way to start your day with a boost is to embrace the extra time you have and perhaps indulge in a bit of self-tanning. Though you might not be seeing anyone in real life, a little glow always lifts spirits and can improve your overall mentality. We suggest opting for the Bali Body Face Tan Water. It is lightweight and easy to use, allowing you to create an effortless tan while also moisturizing and protecting your skin with anti aging sodium hyaluronate, hydrating jojoba oil, and soothing rosewater. You’ll be radiant for your next Zoom meeting!

After your skin feels refreshed and glowing, pour yourself a chilled cup of caffeinated sparkling water. A key aspect to staying healthy while being quarantined is staying hydrated, but if you are working from home, your body is probably accustomed to morning coffee. Phocus is the perfect blend of those two things. With 75mg of caffeine, a can of Phocus will not leave you jittery or stir crazy due to the amino acid L-Theanine. We love the peach flavor.

Where to Eat:

The hospitality industry is severely suffering from the effects of COVID-19. Many restaurants and bars have had to terminate staff and close their doors for the time being. The restaurants that are able to continue operating are offering delivery and pick-up options and need support. Order dinner from Michelin Star Italian restaurant Marea located near Central Park and enjoy 25% off their reserve menu of specialty wines. The restaurant is offering pick-up and delivery between 4 and 9pm daily.

Place an order at Steve Aoki’s favorite restaurant Dudley’s NYC in the Lower East Side neighborhood and support the latest campaign from Postmates, #OrderLocal. Dudley’s is a tasty Aussie-American café with superb lunch options ranging from whole rotisserie chicken to a beautiful Grain Bowl with tons of veggies.

Where to Drink:

If you are a true New Yorker, you are missing the bar scene right now. From your local watering hole to exploring new cocktail lounges and rooftop bars, Manhattan is a hub for buzzy drinking outposts. Fear not, plenty of bars are offering drinks to go or full party kits for delivery. The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites on the Upper East Side now delivers their full menu including craft beers in growlers or cans, bottled batch cocktails, and cocktails made to order. You can also order from their food menu, but seriously, take a look at their beer list first.

Tanteo Tequila is here to provide all the spirits and goodies for your next Houseparty happy hour. Tanteo Tequila teamed up with The Wayland bar and Cocktails in Motion to create a margarita party package for delivery. Choose your margarita flavor (Kale + Ginger with Tanteo Jalapeño, Hibiscus Grapefruit with Tanteo Blanco, or Mango Passionfruit with Tanteo Chipotle) and you will receive a 750ml bottle, mixers, garnishes, and a bag of chips. Proceeds will be donated to hospitality workers through The LEE Initiative.

What to Watch:

Artists all across the world are hosting live streams featuring at-home performances. It is such an intimate way to see your favorite artists perform, and you get to do it from your couch. Lady Gaga recently announced that she would perform a virtual concert along with a list of special performers (all from their own homes). One World: Together At Home will broadcast live on April 18 thanks to Global Citizen, curated by Lady Gaga, and in support of the World Health Organization and raise funs for the COVID-19 Response Fund. The video below lists all the performers and the many ways you can tune in.

For the museum-buff, The Grammy Museum recently announced a number of never-before-seen free digital content from their archive in Los Angeles. Some highlights include a digital exhibit series launching on April 10 called Whitney! and on April 17, Sinatra: An American Icon.

Take a virtual tour of the new Tim Burton exhibit at The Neon Museum located in Las Vegas on April 10. The Facebook Live tour of Lost Vegas: Tim Burton will start at 1:00pm PDT on Friday, April 10 and will give viewers across the globe the chance to view the artist, filmmaker, and director’s original artwork and installations. You will be able to watch the Facebook Live afterwards if you are unable to tune in for the live recording.