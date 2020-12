Iconic winery Antica Napa Valley has been in the Antinori wine family’s stable since owner Piero Antinori first visited the region in the 1960s. The vineyard produces cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, sangiovese, merlot, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc and a rosé—all boasting an Old World/New World style. A visit to the vineyard’s wine caves and a tasting of the estate wines is a great way to safely visit Napa Valley, as the property is taking all COVID-19 precautions seriously.