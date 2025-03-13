Room Request! St. Regis Longboat Key Resort

Nestled on 18 acres of beachfront on Sarasota’s barrier island, St. Regis Longboat Key Resort blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Gulf Coast. Guests can enjoy 168 rooms and suites with ocean views, rainfall showers, freestanding bathtubs, walk-in closets and signature St. Regis Butler Service. The leafy central courtyard, known as The Pools, features an array of swimming pools, loungers and cabanas. The St. Regis Spa, a 20,000-square-foot retreat, boasts 14 treatment rooms and a hydrothermal area that includes a Finnish sauna, eucalyptus steam room, snow shower, vitality waters, cold plunge and sensorial showers. In partnership with La Mer, the spa offers guests the ultimate indulgence, including the signature Genaissance de La Mer Facial, a luxurious 90-minute treatment. The resort also offers family-friendly activities like Under the Sea Lagoon, where guests can interact with marine life, and the Reef Rangers Children’s Club. Seven restaurants include Aura serving Latin American cuisine, CW Prime for surf and turf, Riva for Italian favorites and Oshen for seafood-focused small plates with Japanese and Peruvian influences. Every evening at sunset at The St. Regis Bar, guests can enjoy daily champagne sabering and a taste of bubbly.

For our stay, we enjoyed The Caroline Astor suite and the kids welcome amenities (teddy bears, sand toys, mini footballs and a chocolate turtle) were truly special. The boys spent a lot of the day at Reef Rangers (special shoutout to Nick who doubles as the house magician for weekly magic shows!), feeding the turtles (Jack and Rose–get the reference?) the lazy river, grotto and playing on the beach. The poolside butlers (special shoutout to Brady, who solved my son’s Rubik’s Cube in minutes!) and servers were very attentive and speedy and the fish tacos and tuna poke bowl from the poolside lunch menu were delicious. Don’t sleep on getting a cabana on Mangrove Island for the ultimate indulgence. The restaurants we experienced, Riva and CW Prime, both had great kids menu options and an expansive and fresh breakfast buffet. From the moment we arrived at Sarasota airport and were greeted by Jennifer and Curtis for the short drive to the hotel, the team took great care of our every need.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Winfred VanWorkum, to discover what makes it so special.

What is the most requested room at the property?

The Katherine Klauber Suite

What makes it so special?

This extraordinary accommodation pays tribute to Katherine Klauber, the daughter of Dr. Murray “Murf” Klauber, the longtime owner of the iconic Colony Resort. Katherine served as General Manager of the Colony Resort for approximately 25 years, which adds to the suite’s significance. Guests are drawn to the suite’s oceanfront location, offering spectacular views of the Gulf, as well as its two bedrooms, impressive living room and spacious terrace—ideal for enjoying breathtaking sunsets. The luxurious amenities and the exceptional St. Regis Butler Service further enhance the appeal. The Katherine Klauber Suite is special not only for honoring a significant figure in the resort’s history but also for its coastal elegance and stunning design. It features high-end amenities and a spacious living area perfect for relaxation or entertaining. Every detail is curated to provide an unforgettable experience, complemented by the signature St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring personalized attention for every guest.

What is the nightly rate for these suites?

Starts at $10,000

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The stunning central courtyard known as “The Pools.” This area beautifully integrates with the natural beauty of the Gulf Coast, featuring a mix of luxurious swimming pools, personal cabanas and lush landscaping with soaring palms. It truly embodies the tranquil and upscale atmosphere we aim to create for our guests. The architectural elements by 10 Design and the interiors crafted by HBA Miami and Dutch East Design seamlessly reflect the coastal elegance of Longboat Key, emphasizing the stunning natural surroundings while offering a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere throughout the entire property.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The Pool Butler service, a first for the St. Regis brand. This dedicated service caters to guests’ needs while they relax poolside, providing refreshing beverages and personalized lounge setups. The resort also features the Under the Sea Lagoon, a 500,000-gallon habitat where guests can swim and interact with marine fauna, guided by resident marine biologists. Additionally, young explorers can enroll in a marine explorer camp through The Reef Rangers Children’s Club for unique educational experiences with sea life.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Presidential Suite, which spans an impressive 3,431 square feet and features a sprawling private terrace of 1,373 square feet. It offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and is inspired by Mrs. Davie Lindsay Worcester, a pioneer of Sarasota. The suite embodies coastal elegance with sophisticated decor, includes multiple living areas and high-end amenities, and accommodates 8-10 guests comfortably. The exclusive Bentley house car transportation to and from the airport adds an extra layer of luxury.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is the largest development on Longboat Key in half a century, setting a new standard for coastal luxury and personalized service. Its presence elevates the island’s reputation, attracting visitors seeking a combination of stunning natural beauty and world-class hospitality.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The Grotto, a hidden oasis features jacuzzi jets and personalized champagne service at the touch of a button. This unique space allows guests to unwind in an intimate and tranquil setting, providing a luxurious escape right within our property.